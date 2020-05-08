Karnataka announces special relief package for cobblers and leather workers

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a special package for those involved in leather works, especially those who work on the roadside, informed the state's Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Friday. The special package has been announced for cobblers and leather workers, who work on the roadside.

The government has provided relief to 11,722 families at a rate of Rs 5,000 per family. These beneficiaries will be directly credited to their bank account through Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation. This special package will help livelihoods for skilled workers, said the Deputy Chief Minister. He congratulated the Chief Minister on the declaration of this special package on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare. (ANI)