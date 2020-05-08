Migrant labourers protest in Andhra's Guntur, demand govt send them back to native places

Migrant labourers, who were working at the construction site of AIIMS Mangalagiri staged a protest on Friday at flyover bridge near the old highway demanding the government to send them back to their native places. The labourers expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities being provided to them.

Earlier this week, Guntur range Inspector General (IG), Deputy inspector general (DIG) and in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) talked to them and assured all help. However, they again started to protest today. The police reached the spot and tried to convince them but migrant labourers continued with their protest and said they would not stop until they get some specific statement from the administration. (ANI)