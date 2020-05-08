Left Menu
Former Punjab DGP moves Mohali court seeking interim bail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:54 IST
Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini on Friday moved a Mohali court seeking interim relief in a case registered against him over the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani after a bomb attack here in 1991. The case was registered at Mohali police station against Saini and six others earlier this week.

Saini on Friday moved his application for interim relief from his arrest in the case in the court of Additional District and Session judge Harpreet Kaur in Mohali. "The court has issued notice to the state government,” said Pradeep Virk, counsel for Multani's brother Palwinder Singh Multani.

Virk said no interim relief was given to the former Director General of Police (DGP) and the court fixed May 9 as the next date of hearing. Saini and six others were booked under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were booked in connection with the disappearance Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. The case was registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali on Wednesday after Multani's brother Palwinder Singh Multani lodged a complaint. Balwant Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991. Multani was the son of a retired IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani.

