Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disbursed Rs 19.8 cr to over 39k workers under COVID-19 relief package: AAP govt to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:01 IST
Disbursed Rs 19.8 cr to over 39k workers under COVID-19 relief package: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till April 9 it had disbursed Rs 19.8 crore to 39,600 workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board as relief package during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Delhi government further said that it has provided old age pension of Rs 3,000 per month to retired construction workers through the board.

However, the relief has been provided only to the workers registered under the BOCWW Act as mandated under the statute and rules framed thereunder, it informed a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula which listed the matter for further hearing on May 20. The court was hearing a PIL seeking registration of all construction workers in the national capital under the Act so that all of them can get the benefit of the one-time relief package of Rs 5,000 being provided to each labourer.

The plea by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia has contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them. Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the Board, told the court that only a worker who has been engaged for 90 days or more in a year is eligible for registration under the Act and can be provided the relief package.

On the issue of registering the unregistered workers, the Board has claimed that due to the lockdown, there are administrative and manpower hurdles in carrying out registration or renewal of the same as physical presence of the worker is required. It would also be difficult to maintain social distancing norms if such an exercise is carried out, the Board has said in its reply.

"To do away with the requirement of physical presence or opening of the office, the necessary upgradation or change in IT structure would be required, which is not feasible during the lockdown," it further said. It also said that during the lockdown itself, the Board processed the registration applications of 7,242 workers that were pending with it and disbursed the one-time relief package to them also.

"Thus, a total of Rs 19.8 crore has been given as relief to 39,600 registered construction workers," it said. On the issue of registration, the Board said it had sent letters to over 7,000 contractors to furnish details of workers employed by them, but only 210 of them have responded.

It also said that efforts are being made to launch an online application portal for convenience of the workers to get themselves registered. The petition by Aledia has contended that despite collection of over Rs 2,000 crore under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act in the names of lakhs of workers, only around 37,127 construction labourers who are registered are getting the benefits.

It has also claimed that there has been gross under-registration of construction workers in the national capital since 2015. The petition has contended that the lockdown has led to work and wages being denied to the labourers and the relief granted by governments, through direct benefit transfers or orders to pay wages, are not available to those not registered.

It has further contended that due to lack of responsibility by employers, governments, and concerned departments, these workers have been left to fend for themselves and also deprived of the mandated benefit of crores of funds collected in their names..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said. T...

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

2-year-old girl tests positive in HP, COVID-19 tally rises to 49

Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 49, officials said. Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia t...

PNB Housing Finance cuts retail lending rates by 15 bps for existing customers

Mortgage financier PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced reduction in retail lending rates, including individual home loans and loans against property, by 15 basis points for its existing customers, effective from May 9, 2020. This reduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020