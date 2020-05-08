NIA files supplementary chargesheet against one accused in FICN case in Assam
ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:32 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the NIA Special Court here against one accused in a case relating to the circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN). The accused has been identified as Abdul Baten. He has been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The case relates to the seizure of FICN in the denomination of Rs 200 (420 pieces) and Rs 500 (200 pieces) adding up to Rs 1,84,000 from the possession of three accused persons namely Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza and Dilbar Hussain during a random search conducted by a police party at Islampur road in April 2019. A charge-sheet was filed against the three persons. Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Baten conspired to circulate FICN in India and in pursuance to this supplied the FICN to the three charge-sheeted accused persons to further circulate in different parts of India.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
