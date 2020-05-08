Left Menu
COVID-19: All DMs, DCPs to ensure MHA, Delhi Govt's guidelines are followed strictly

Delhi Government has ordered all the District Magistrates (DM) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to ensure that the guidelines given by the Union Home Ministry and the orders of the Government of Delhi should be strictly followed by everyone, in view of COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:20 IST
Delhi Government has ordered all the District Magistrates (DM) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the orders of the Government of Delhi should be strictly followed by everyone, in view of COVID-19 situation. "It has come to our knowledge that the activities which we had allowed after the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, are not being allowed to be implemented by different government agencies and RWA, which is a violation of the guidelines and orders," said Delhi Government in a statement.

All DMs and DCPs of Delhi Police have been ordered to inform the people of the field thoroughly and get the orders fully implemented. It was reported from many places that the administration, police or RWA were not allowing the orders to be implemented despite clear orders from the Delhi government.

For example, some RWAs were not allowing the maids to enter their society. For the economic activities or industrial activities which the Delhi government had given permission for, complaints were received from many places that the police and administration were asking to take formal permission while the order was that one would not need to take any separate permission.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, DDMA, GNCTS, hereby further reiterates and clarifies the permissible and prohibited activities in NCT of Delhi to all DMSs and their counterpart DCPs of Police for facilitating the commencement of permissible economic activities," said Delhi Government of NCT of Delhi, Disaster Management Authority in an order issued today. (ANI)

