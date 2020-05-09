Mismatch in COVID-19 reports of private lab will be checked: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that some data mismatch was found in few COVID-19 reports of a private lab and government is looking into it. "Some data mismatch was found in 2-3 reports of the lab so we are getting it checked," said Satyandra Jain, Delhi Health Minister on being asked about discrepancies in test reports of a private lab.

The Health Minister also said that the government has ordered to deliver COVID-19 reports of each and every case on time. "The government has made it mandatory to deliver the COVID-19 reports within 24 hours. So, that immediate action is taken," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has expanded the list of private laboratories performing real-time RT-PCR COVID-19 test in the national capital from eight to thirteen labs, the Delhi's Directorate of Health Services had said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Delhi has so far reported 6,318 conformed COVID-19 cases which include 2,020 cured or discharged and 68 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)