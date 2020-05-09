Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of Associated Journals Limited

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a provisional attachment order under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, attaching part of the assets to the extent of Rs 16.38 crore of a nine-storey building with two basements in Mumbai of Associated Journals Limited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:04 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of Associated Journals Limited
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a provisional attachment order under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, attaching part of the assets to the extent of Rs 16.38 crore of a nine-storey building with two basements in Mumbai of Associated Journals Limited. The attachment order was issued against the Associated Journals Limited and Moti Lal Vora, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Associated Journals Limited, an official release said.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated investigation under provisions of PMLA on registration of FIR by state police and CBI which said that "Plot No. C-17 Sector 6, Panchkula" was allotted to AJL in 1982. The plot was resumed back by the Estate Officer, HUDA vide order dated October 30, 1992 as the AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment letter and the resumption order attained finality after dismissal of the revision petition in 1996, the release said.

It said the then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda "blatantly by misusing his official position dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions/ policy of HUDA" vide order dated August 28, 2005. It further noted that Hooda also did not adhere with the "legal opinion of LR, Haryana and recommendations of HUDA officers and FCTCP."

"Thus, there was a wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL. Bhupinder Singh Hooda further favoured the AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction of plot from 01.05.2008 to 10.05.2012 until the AJL completed the construction in the year 2014," the release said. It said investigation under PMLA revealed that Moti Lal Vora and Hooda were involved in the process of illegal possession of "crime proceeds".

The property was provisionally attached and adjudicating authority under PMLA has confirmed this attachment. "It has been further revealed that, the accused used this "proceeds of crime i.e. Plot No. C-17, Sector-6, Panchkula" for availing loans from Syndicate Bank, IP Estate Branch, Bahadursha Zafar Marg, New Delhi by way of pledging it for approval of construction of building at "Plot No. 02, Survey No. 341, Near Kala Nagar, EPF Office, Bandra (E), Mumbai" held in the name of Associated Journals Limited valuing at Rs 120 crore.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members

The Delhi government on Saturday asked district magistrates to release over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure that they do not stay in any other places except their homes. It will also facilitate ferrying of M...

3 more test Covid-19 positive in Assam; cases rise to 62

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 62 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive...

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it h...

Three migrant workers on way to UP die on Maha-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020