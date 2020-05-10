India, China troops face-off in North Sikkim, soldiers injured on both sides

Troops of India and China had a face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim a few days ago in which soldiers of both sides sustained injuries. The face-off was resolved after the intervention and dialogue at the local level on both sides took place, Army sources said.

"Incidents of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries took place on both sides," they said. "Both sides disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue," the sources said.

Army sources said that such "temporary and short duration faceoffs" keep occurring as boundary issue between China and Indian has not been resolved. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time," they said.

India and China were engaged in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after Chinese troops were building a road from their territory to the Jhamphiri ridgeline. (ANI)