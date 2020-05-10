UP Police nab criminal carrying Rs 15K reward in Amroha
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh police in Amroha district yesterday.
"A calf and some knives have been recovered from his car. The criminal has over 12 cases registered against him," said Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.
The incident happened in the Hasanpur area of the district. The criminal sustained injuries in the encounter with the police. (ANI)
