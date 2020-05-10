15 IAS officers reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday reshuffled 16 IAS officers and said the officials with senior-time scale will need field exposure "before they take up higher responsibilities." According to the order, transfers and postings of the officers should take place, with immediate effect.

"..there are a large number of IAS officers in senior-time scale, who require extensive field exposure before they take up higher responsibilities. In addition to above officers, extensive field exposure is also required for State Civil Service (SCS) and Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers, who have a proven track record and are likely to be promoted to IAS cadre in the future," said Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in an order. "The govt has issued orders restructuring the organisation structure of the District administration at Joint Collector level as Joint Collector, Rythu Bharosa and Revenue; Joint Collector, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development, and Joint Collector, Aasara, and Welfare," the order further states.

The government said that its priority is to provide responsive, accountable governance in a corruption-free environment while keeping its focus on the welfare of all sections of the society. The order further states that the steps were undertaken by the government to provide "effective last-mile delivery of government services through village secretariat/ward secretariat with a network of village and ward volunteers." (ANI)