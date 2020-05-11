Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

A case was registered against model Poonam Pandey by the Mumbai Police for violating lockdown norms on Sunady.

Her car has also been seized by the police.

"A case under the National Disaster Management Act has been registered against Poonam Shobhnath Pandey at 8 pm by Marine Drive Police Station. Her car has also been seized by the police," said one of the Mumbai Police officials. (ANI)