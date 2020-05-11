With 4,213 more cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 67,152

Left Menu
With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:27 IST
India's COVID-19 count has reached 67,152.. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206 on Sunday. Maharashtra, with 22,171 confirmed cases is the worst-affected due to the infection so far and is followed by Gujarat with 8,194 cases.

However, Tamil Nadu surpassed the national capital in total coronavirus cases numbers. Delhi has 6,923 reported cases while Tamil Nadu has 7,204 confirmed cases. Maximum deaths due to coronavirus have so far been recorded in Maharashtra (832), followed by Gujarat which has a toll of 493.

