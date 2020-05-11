Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure hassle-free travel for migrant workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to the officials to ensure that migrant workers should not face any inconvenience while returning to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, in inter-state, or inter-district travel. During a meeting of Team 11, which comprises of top officials of the state for COVID-19 management, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure humane treatment is meted out to the workers returning to their respective districts.

He also directed that all such workers must first be taken to quarantine centers in their own districts, where their screening and medical checkups will take place, following this those who are healthy will be sent to their residence for home quarantine, after giving them rice, pulses and other food items. The officials have also been directed to prepare a database of the skilled workers so that proper employment opportunities can be provided to them post the end of the mandatory quarantine period. The migrant workers will also get a sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 during the quarantine period.

Approximately 75,000 migrants from various states are scheduled to return to Uttar Pradesh today through 55 trains. Around 25,000 others are also scheduled to return through other means. In the last four days, 170 trains have brought in close to 2.25 lakh migrant workers back to the state, while more than a lakh have reached through other means.

Adityanath also asked officials to ensure that no migrant labour returns to the state while travelling on foot or using two-wheelers. (ANI)