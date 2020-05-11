ITBP escorts 900 supply trucks carrying essential supplies from Zoji La to Kargil

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ensured the safe passage of over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies from the icy heights of Zoji La in Ladakh to the frozen slopes of Kargil in the past 21 days amid the ongoing lockdown. The land route through Zoji La pass serves as a lifeline for the nearly 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil.

"ITBP has ensured a safe passage for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from the icy heights of Zoji La to the frozen slopes of Kargil in past 21 days. The supplies are for the 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil," ITBP tweeted on Monday. According to officials, the ITBP was assigned the vital responsibility of escorting the goods trucks and fuel tankers carrying essential supplies to people located in far-flung areas of Ladakh.

Trucks carrying food and other items reached Kargil after covering a distance of 100 kilometres in about eight hours under the security cover provided by the ITBP. The convoys moved through Gumri, Meena Marg and Dras via Fotu La pass and Namika La pass in extreme cold climatic conditions, with temperatures dipping down to negative 10 degrees celsius.

The Leh-based north-west frontier of the ITBP played a pivotal role in the process with active support of the Ladakh administration. The drivers and other staff involved in the convoy were screened at various checkpoints by the ITBP personnel and social distancing was maintained throughout, officials said. (ANI)