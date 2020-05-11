Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP escorts 900 supply trucks carrying essential supplies from Zoji La to Kargil

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ensured the safe passage of over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies from the icy heights of Zoji La in Ladakh to the frozen slopes of Kargil in the past 21 days amid the ongoing lockdown.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:08 IST
ITBP escorts 900 supply trucks carrying essential supplies from Zoji La to Kargil
The convoy of trucks carrying essential supplies to Kargil. (Pic: ITBP twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has ensured the safe passage of over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies from the icy heights of Zoji La in Ladakh to the frozen slopes of Kargil in the past 21 days amid the ongoing lockdown. The land route through Zoji La pass serves as a lifeline for the nearly 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil.

"ITBP has ensured a safe passage for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from the icy heights of Zoji La to the frozen slopes of Kargil in past 21 days. The supplies are for the 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil," ITBP tweeted on Monday. According to officials, the ITBP was assigned the vital responsibility of escorting the goods trucks and fuel tankers carrying essential supplies to people located in far-flung areas of Ladakh.

Trucks carrying food and other items reached Kargil after covering a distance of 100 kilometres in about eight hours under the security cover provided by the ITBP. The convoys moved through Gumri, Meena Marg and Dras via Fotu La pass and Namika La pass in extreme cold climatic conditions, with temperatures dipping down to negative 10 degrees celsius.

The Leh-based north-west frontier of the ITBP played a pivotal role in the process with active support of the Ladakh administration. The drivers and other staff involved in the convoy were screened at various checkpoints by the ITBP personnel and social distancing was maintained throughout, officials said. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Officials.

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district Officials....

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible: Health ministry.

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible Health ministry....

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic -Premier

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the countrys development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.China will also...

U'khand Police arrest 235 people for violating lockdown

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.So far, 2,871 cases have been registered in the State and 16,384 accused have been arrested, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020