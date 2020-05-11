CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in C'garh
ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in an encounter between Naxals and security forces on Monday here in Bijapur.
As per CRPF, constable Manna Kumar of 170 Battalion lost his life in the gunfight with Naxals.
The encounter broke out during search and cordon operation and joint troops of Special Action Team of CRPF and DRG (Chhattisgarh police) are carrying out the operation, it said. (ANI)
