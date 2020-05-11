Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in C'garh

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in an encounter between Naxals and security forces on Monday here in Bijapur.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:53 IST
CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in C'garh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in an encounter between Naxals and security forces on Monday here in Bijapur.

As per CRPF, constable Manna Kumar of 170 Battalion lost his life in the gunfight with Naxals.

The encounter broke out during search and cordon operation and joint troops of Special Action Team of CRPF and DRG (Chhattisgarh police) are carrying out the operation, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Malls, barber shops and beauty salons reopen across

Lines formed outside of shopping malls Monday in Turkey as they opened for the first time in seven weeks, albeit with strict hygiene requirements. Barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons also were back in business as the Turkish government ...

Child sex abuse in Pakistan's religious schools is endemic

Muhimman proudly writes his name slowly, carefully, one letter at a time, grinning broadly as he finishes. Hes just 11 years old and was a good student who had dreams of being a doctor. School frightens him now. Earlier this year, a cleric ...

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the distric...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rock n roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87Little Richard, the self-proclaimed architect of rock n roll who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020