Ranchi court rejects bail plea of 16 foreigners associated with Tablighi Jamaat

A Ranchi court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 16 foreign nationals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.

12-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Ranchi court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 16 foreign nationals associated with the Tablighi Jamaat. They were arrested under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, Section 13/14 (b) (c) of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Section 51 of National Disaster Management Act.

The bail petition was filed on behalf of the 17 accused persons. Among them, 16 belong to different foreign countries, while one is a local resident of Ranchi. The local resident was granted bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of the like amount. Hearing on the bail petition was done via video conferencing. (ANI)

