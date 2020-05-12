Estonia passes "Huawei law" for telecom security reviews

Estonia passes "Huawei law" for telecom security reviewsReuters | Tallinn | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:31 IST
Estonia's parliament approved on Tuesday a new Electronics Communications Act to ensure security reviews for telecom gear needed in the development of future networks. The act, which lawmakers dubbed the "Huawei law" in reference to the Chinese telecommunications company, leaves detailed implementation to the government and includes intelligence services among the reviewing authorities.
European Union and trans-atlantic NATO alliance member Estonia shares the U.S. government's security worries over new 5G networks. Washington has accused Huawei of spying on the West, allegations it denies. "We must ensure that the communication services are offered using secure technology and a reliable provider," said Andres Metsoja, head of parliament's defence committee, in a statement.
The act did not mention any companies by name. 5G networks are at the centre of global security deliberations because they will host critical functions from driverless vehicles to military communications.
