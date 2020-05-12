Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Vardhan reviews COVID-19 preparedness in HP, U'khand, J-K, Ladakh

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness and containment measures taken for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:32 IST
Dr Vardhan reviews COVID-19 preparedness in HP, U'khand, J-K, Ladakh
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness and containment measures taken for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "Appropriate measures are being taken to combat COVID-19. With the cohesive efforts of both Centre and States/UTs, adequately growing numbers of dedicated COVID hospitals, isolation and ICU beds and quarantine centres being identified and developed so far provide us with the assurance that the country is well-prepared to face any eventuality due to COVID-19," Dr Vardhan said.

Dr Vardhan held a meeting via video conference with Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of J-K, RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. The meeting was a part of a series of Dr Vardhan's personal interactions with various state Health Ministers and collectors of red zone districts to take stock of preparedness and measures for the management of COVID-19 in States/UTs.

In view of the surge of returning migrant labourers, the Health Minister said: "States/UTs need to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing, adequate testing and timely treatment of all the returnees. This also includes the ones that shall be returning from abroad." He also suggested that the downloading of Aarogya Setu should be made compulsory for all returnees for better contact surveillance and suitable medical interventions.

According to an official statement, Dr Vardhan also stressed upon ramping up the surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI)/Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) in the affected and non-affected districts. He appreciated the work done for SARI/ILI surveillance, and the work undertaken by the IDSP for contact tracing and monitoring in Uttarakhand.

The UT of Ladakh stated that they have started mobile medical vans to reach far-flung areas to provide non-COVID essential services. Dr Vardhan pointed out that as the usage of tobacco is fairly high in Ladakh, spitting in public places needs to be banned as per the guidelines issued earlier.

"It was reiterated to the States that attention needs to be accorded to the provisioning of non-COVID essential health services regarding immunisation drives, TB case finding and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients, ANC of pregnant women, etc.," the statement added. It was also stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres could be used for screening for hypertension, diabetes and three types of cancers. States/UTs have been advised to keep adequate stock of essential medicines. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police nab mafiosi to thwart pandemic exploitation

Italian police have arrested 91 suspected mobsters in a probe of money-laundering and extortion in a bid to thwart Sicilys Cosa Nostra from exploiting economic woes triggered by the pandemic. Hundreds of Financial Guard police officers fann...

Russian President's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than four million people worldwide. Yes, I am sick and receiving treatment, Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.The news a...

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for U.S. president

Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate change, economic recovery and voting rights...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices post largest decrease since 2008

U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services including airline travel as Americans stayed home during the coronavirus crisis. The report from the L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020