UP ensured salaries to closed industries' employees during lockdown

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that during the lockdown, the state's closed industrial units paid salaries to every employee to the tune of Rs 1592.37 crore. "Even during the lockdown, the Yogi government facilitated the payment of salaries to every employee from the closed industrial units of Uttar Pradesh. The units made a big payment of Rs 1592.37 crore salary," the state government said in a release.

"Due to the efforts of the government, all 119 sugar mills were operating in the state during the first phase of lockdown. 12,000 brick kilns and 2,500 cold storage units also continued to run," it added. The government further said that in the second phase of lockdown, it allowed operations of large industrial units, employing 2.12 lakh people.

"The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) provided employment to 16.40 lakh people in the second phase of lockdown. 23.6 lakh people are getting employment every day under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)," the state government said. "Yogi government has so far provided maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 and free food grains to 31.70 lakh destitute and construction workers," it added. (ANI)