Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:37 IST
Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency. U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior officials have engaged in a war of words with China, where the new coronavirus first emerged, saying it failed to inform the world fast enough about the dangers it posed and muzzled those who raised the alarm. Beijing strongly denies the charges.

Arriving in Israel on a one-day visit, Pompeo told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "You're a great partner, you share information - unlike some other countries that try and obfuscate and hide that information - and we'll talk about that country, too." Pompeo did not name China and did not give specific examples of Israeli cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, Pompeo repeated Washington's charges against Beijing in an interview for the Israel Hayom newspaper. "Here is what we know for sure. The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The Chinese Communist Party knew about this virus in December of 2019 (and) attempted to obfuscate this.

"They denied people the ability to talk, they didn't share this information quickly enough, they created enormous risk for the world," he said. The United States has previously cautioned Israel against potential security threats from Chinese investment in Israel, prompting the Netanyahu government to set up a committee last October to vet such projects.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has reported 16,539 new coronavirus cases including 262 deaths. The United States, which has 328 million people, has reported 1.4 million cases and more than 83,000 deaths, the world's highest number.

BORDERS

Israel moved aggressively and early against the pandemic, shutting its borders in mid-March as part of measures that Netanyahu said had been discussed with the White House. Pompeo was to meet later with Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's political rival turned designated coalition partner. The two are scheduled due to swearing in their new government on Thursday.

On their agenda has been a proposed declaration of Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank - territory the Palestinians want for a future state. The Palestinians are boycotting the Trump administration over its perceived pro-Israel bias, but Pompeo said he would discuss Washington's peace vision with Netanyahu.

"There remains work yet to do and we need to make progress on that - I'm looking forward to it," Pompeo said. With Palestinian leaders warning that a de-facto Israeli annexation move could imperil the already limited cooperation between the sides, there has been a spike in West Bank violence.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid near the West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire after Palestinians threw rocks and fire-bombs at them during an arrest operation and that one soldier was slightly wounded.

A day earlier, a Palestinian stone-thrower killed an Israeli soldier who was taking part in an arrest raid near Jenin city.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...

No immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules in S Korea: Minister

South Korea has no immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules after a spike in cases. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determinin...

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant's funeral

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. Amos, who was associated with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hosp...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yan Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020