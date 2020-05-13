10 inmates of Agra Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prison) Anand Kumar said that an inmate of Agra Central Jail had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. And now, 10 other inmates, who were in close contact with the former in the jail, have been found corona positive. "Around 98-102 other inmates of their barrack will also be tested for COVID-19," Kumar said.

A few days ago, Principal Secretary (Health), Uttar Pradesh Government, Amit Mohan Prasad announced that Special Officer Dr RC Pandey will take charge as Chief Medical Officer, Agra. "Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats," said the principal health secretary in an order on Sunday.

"The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of COVID-19," he had said. As per the latest update of the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 3,664 COVID-19 cases, including 1,873 cured/discharged/migrated and 82 deaths. (ANI)