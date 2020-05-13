HC quashes bail condition to donate money to PM CARES Fund

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside the condition imposed by a lower court on two applicants to donate Rs 25,000 each to the PM CARES Fund while granting them bail. Bhopal residents Fahad Ahmed and Hafiz M Haseen had challenged the local court's order passed on April 30, said their lawyer Ankit Saxena.

Ahmed and Haseen were accused of violating the governments advisory on coronavirus by carrying out religious activities which were attended by foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and allowed them to stay in a mosque, said advocate Saxena. A case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) as well as Disaster Management Act and Foreigners' Act was registered against them at Bhopal's Talaiya police station.

While granting them bail, the local court imposed a condition that they donate Rs 25,000 each to the PM CARES Fund, set up to aid the fight against the pandemic. They challenged the condition before the high court.

The Supreme Court has held in similar matters that such directions can not be upheld, the lawyer said, adding that Justice Sujoy Paul of the MP high court on Tuesday quashed the condition imposed by the lower court..