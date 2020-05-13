Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support- official

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support- officialReuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:04 IST
Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second bundle of financial support after receiving $2.8 billion in emergency financing, the central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.
Asked about a Bloomberg News report that Egypt would seek a further $5 bln from the IMF and $4 bln from other sources for a total of $9 bln, Rami Aboul Naga told Al Arabiya news channel that the number was close to that figure.
