Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt is a prisoner of its own ignorance, fears: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that except for the "modest MSME package," he is disappointed with announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and alleged that the government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:33 IST
Govt is a prisoner of its own ignorance, fears: Chidambaram
Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that except for the "modest MSME package," he is disappointed with announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and alleged that the government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears. "Except for the modest MSME package, we are disappointed with today's announcement," Chidambaram said.

He said "there is nothing" in what the Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked - and many thousands are still walking - back to their home states. "This is a cruel blow dealt to those who toil every day. There is also nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) who have been pushed into destitution. Only yesterday, Professor Thomas Pikety pleaded for cash transfers to the poor," he said.Referring to measures for MSMEs, Chidambaram said the measures were "skewed in favour of the larger MSMEs (about 45 lakh MSMEs)."

"I think the bulk of the 6.3 crore MSMEs were left high and dry. We welcome the offer of subordinate debt (Rs 20,000 crore) and equity corpus fund (Rs 10,000 crore), but we will await the 'terms and conditions'. The devil is in the detail. On the credit guarantee fund, it is not the entire fund that will be actually spent. The expenditure will be limited to the extent of NPAs in the outstanding guaranteed credit to MSMEs," Chidambaram said. "Assuming an NPA level of 20-50 per cent, the actual expenditure over the period of the loans (which may be years) will be a maximum of Rs 3,00,000 crore. We will also count the Rs 30,000 crore credit guarantee to NBFCs. We will, therefore, include Rs 3,60,000 crore in the Rs 20 lakh crore package," he added.

Chidambaram refrained from commenting on liquidity related measures. "Such measures do not amount to fiscal measures of support and nowhere in the world are they included or counted in a fiscal stimulus package," he said. "Where is the rest of the Rs 16.4 lakh crore? This government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears. The government must spend more, but it is not willing to do so. The government must borrow more, but it is not willing to do so. The government must allow states to borrow more and spend more, but it is not willing to do so," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive special economic package to help various sections and MSMEs. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 percent booking in trains departing Delhi; Over 2 lakh people to travel next week

With the railways beginning its passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday on board nine trains. According to data accessed b...

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev have very different reactions to her pregnancy test results

In the latest sneak-peek reality TV series Total Bellas, American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella decides to find out if shes pregnant, as shes been experiencing symptoms and her period is late. According to ENews, with the suppor...

WHO expert says world has "long, long way to go" in COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organizations top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.Dr ...

Return of Big Mac - McDonald's UK emerges from lockdown

After over seven weeks of coronavirus lockdown, Britons hankering for a Big Mac may be a step closer to getting their hands on one after McDonalds reopened 15 restaurants on Wednesday for delivery only. The pilot restaurants, all in southea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020