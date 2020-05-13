Left Menu
Total 43 COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ladakh stands at 43, informed Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:49 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ladakh stands at 43, informed Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday. Among all the positive cases, Leh has reported 34 cases, while Kargil has 9 cases.

According to the media bulletin, all 21 active cases of Ladakh are in stable condition. Leh has 19 active cases and Kargil district has two active cases. Today, 72 samples were sent to NCDC New Delhi for testing, out of which 52 samples were from Leh district and 20 from Kargil.

"16 inmates from quarantine facility of Kargil have been discharged yesterday after completing 14 days quarantine and advised for further 14 days home surveillance," the bulletin added. (ANI)

