Preparing ourselves, waiting for guidelines from Centre to resume public transport: Kailash Gahlot
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:34 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport. "Discussions are being held with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officers to develop a protocol for safe public transport in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We are preparing ourselves and waiting for central government guidelines to resume public transport," Gahlot said.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash Gahlot
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi Transport Corporation
- India
ALSO READ
Central Delhi residents cooperating with police to maintain social distance during Ramzan
Delhi High Court Bar Association suggests plan for restoring court operations after lockdown
11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi test positive for Coronavirus
Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students
3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive: Delhi CM