Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC to release nearly 3,300 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:32 IST
Plea in HC to release nearly 3,300 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking release of nearly 3,300 members of Tablighi Jamaat who have been sent to various quarantine centres for around 40 days and not released despite reporting negative for COVID-19. The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, sought direction to the authorities to comply with the guideline of 14-day quarantine and to constitute a high level committee to enquire as to whether continuous confinement of the members is violative of the provisions of the Constitution.

Petitioner Sabiha Quadri, a social worker, alleged that many people have been illegally lodged in quarantine centres and submitted that several persons who are staying in those centres have written letters to the authorities but they have not been considered. The plea, filed through advocate Shahid Ali, claimed that the authorities have failed and neglected in discharging their duties and the continuous detention in the name of quarantine is not justified and violative of guidelines of the central government.  After being exposed to a large gathering on March 31 amid the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz Hazrat Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi. Some of them were sent to the centres a few days later after being detained from various mosques.

“A total of 3,288 people from Tablighi Jamaat have been put under different quarantine centres and till date none has been released from there, despite the fact that they are not in any manner infected with the disease (coronavirus) and in case of many members, three consecutive reports with negative endorsement have come,” the plea said. It also sought to constitute a committee to investigate the death of two members of the organisation who died in the quarantine centre and to lodge FIR against the officials.

On May 6, the Delhi government had said the Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms can go home. In April, COVID-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin, tested positive. The other members were directly taken to quarantine centres to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cong trying its best to save Nirav Modi: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of trying its best to save fugitive businessman Nirav Modi who faces extradition proceedings in a UK court. The ruling party cited the statement of a former high court judge, who is also a Congress m...

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with premium hotel chains and independent properties in select cities across India to roll out online gourmet delivery service. With dine-in experiences coming to a h...

China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery

Australia says its purchase of 10 million coronavirus test kits from Chinese genomics company BGI will not risk patient privacy, as researchers hope for greater price competition in a biotech market dominated by a U.S rival. The deal was st...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests. More than 20 vessels with a combined volume of about 2 million tonnes are cluster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020