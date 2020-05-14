Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU starts legal actions against Luxembourg over money laundering, tax avoidance

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:05 IST
EU starts legal actions against Luxembourg over money laundering, tax avoidance
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission launched legal actions on Thursday against Luxembourg over laws to prevent money laundering and tax avoidance, it said in a statement. New EU rules to step up scrutiny of financial assets controlled by politicians and companies' owners were approved in May 2018 in an effort to clamp down on money laundering, but Luxembourg is among EU states that are not yet fully applying them, the Commission said.

In a separate legal action, also launched on Thursday, the EU executive arm urged the Grand Duchy to change a law that allows companies to cut their tax burden beyond what is permitted under EU rules since it leads to reduced tax revenues in other EU states. EU legal actions could lead to fines if member states do not apply common legislation.

Luxembourg, a country of 600,000 people, hosts as much foreign direct investment (FDI) as the United States and much more than China, data cited in an International Monetary Fund report last year shows, estimating FDI in the Grand Duchy is worth $4 trillion, a 10th of the global figure. A large part of that money is parked in shell companies set up by multinationals, with no real business activities in Luxembourg, IMF researches said, adding that favorable tax treatment is one of the main reasons for creating these financial vehicles.

The Commission said Luxembourg's rules allowed firms "unlimited deductibility of interest" from tax bills, which is not in line with EU rules. A similar legal action was launched on Thursday against the government of Portugal. On money laundering, Luxembourg is accused of not having adopted new EU rules which became operational this year in the 27-nation bloc. More than half of the EU member states face similar legal challenges.

Luxembourg's delay in applying a previous revision of money-laundering rules approved in 2015 forced the Commission to take a legal case to the EU top court in 2018, the last stage of the EU infringement procedure against states that do not respect common legislation. After that intervention, Luxembourg adopted new legislation that requires disclosure of the owners of companies and trusts, stronger powers against money laundering, and stricter checks on banks, lawyers, and accountants.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Backyard pole vault: now it's time for the women

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece will headline a trio of top women pole vaulters who will face off in a virtual competition from their respective home bases on Saturday. Stefanidi, who is also current world and European outdoor...

Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total rises to 548. State govt.

Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases Total rises to 548. State govt....

PIL in SC against exempting industrial units from labour welfare laws during COVID-19

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the decisions of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to exempt industrial units from labour welfare statutes and allowing them to take steps such as increasing daily and wee...

Govt announces free foodgrain to migrants, concessional credit to farmers

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020