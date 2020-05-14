Assamese migrant workers in Chennai seek govt's help to go back home

Assamese migrant workers in Chennai have appealed to the Assam government to facilitate their return to the state. The migrant workers said that they do not have money and want to go back to their hometown.

"We don't have any money now. We appeal to both the Centre and Assam government to do something for us," said one of them. Another one added, "The government must do something for us, otherwise we won't be able to survive like this. Even we are not getting food on time."

Besides Assam, these migrant workers are also from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, while the third phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday (May 17).

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. As many as 26,235 people have recovered/discharged/migrated, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 2,549 people have lost their lives so far. (ANI)