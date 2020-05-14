Left Menu
Andhra CM asks officials to prepare lockdown exit plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the officials to prepare a post-lockdown exit plan.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the review meeting on coronavirus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, as many as 32 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

"The officials need to prepare a post-lockdown exit plan regarding the measures to be taken in containment clusters and prepare an SOP for the functioning of schools and other places where there would large gathering. The SOP in containment clusters should be aimed at preventing, containing and minimising the coronavirus effect," Reddy said during a review meeting on COVID-19. The officials informed that the Chief Minister about the plans to revamp the identified clusters across the State as new clusters have been surfacing from the last few days. So far, a total of 290 clusters have been identified in the state in both urban and rural areas.

"As 75 of the 290 clusters have not registered with any new cases in the last 28 days, they should be de-notified for regular movement. Similarly, 90 more clusters, which did not have any fresh cases in the last 14 days should also be de-notified after May 31," the officials said. However, 22 clusters with more number of cases are going to have a containment zone with a radius of one kilometre and 103 clusters, which have less than 10 positive cases, are to be under a containment zone of about 400-metre radius including the buffer.

On the issue of migrant workers, the officials told the Chief Minister, "Due to lack of awareness, a large number of migrants belonging to Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are passing through the state without waiting for Shramik trains. Those identified at the border checkpoints are being sent to relief camps, but still many are walking." To this, the Chief Minister told officials to be kind and generous to the migrant workers "by providing food and shelter."

While briefing the COVID-19 status, the officials said that as many as 36 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, alongside 32 new cases from the migrant workers. "A majority of the cases were identified from those coming from Mumbai and precautionary measures were put to control the spread," the officials told the Chief Minister. They further said that the health aspects and said that 108 services will roll on from July 1 along with two-wheeler services as part of telemedicine.

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gowtham Sawang and Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting. (ANI)

