U'khand Health Secy gives direction for random sampling of people entering into state

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Nitesh Jha on Thursday directed all District Magistrate to conduct random sampling of the people who are entering into the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Nitesh Jha on Thursday directed all District Magistrate to conduct random sampling of the people who are entering into the state. The directives have come after four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the random sampling of 48 people on May 12 and 13 conducted by Dehradun administration.

According to the order, people who are above 65 years of age and coming from other state and people who had gone for medical check up to other states and are returning should be checked randomly. Nitesh said that arrangements for the random sampling should be made in Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Nainital, Haridwar and Dehradun. He said the arrangements should be made for quarantining of people until their reports come.

He also said that arrangements for random sampling should be made on Dehradun checkpost. According to the official data, Uttarakhand has reported 75 cases of COVID-19 with one death while the country has reported 78,003 cases with 2,549 deaths so far. (ANI)

