SC judge, his family go into self-quarantine after cook tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:50 IST
A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, sources said

According to the sources, the cook who was on leave since May 7 and tested positive on Thursday. Sources said that the cook might have got infected with the coronavirus during the leave period but as a precautionary measure, the judge and his family quarantined themselves.

