Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong watchdog says claims of police brutality should not be used as 'political weapon'

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:53 IST
Hong Kong watchdog says claims of police brutality should not be used as 'political weapon'

Accusations of police brutality must not be used as "a weapon of political protest," Hong Kong's police watchdog said in a report on Friday, adding that the Chinese-ruled city appeared to be getting dragged into an "era of terrorism".

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) said its report did not tackle the individual accountability of officers, but recommended a review of guidelines for the use of tear gas and training for officers in public order policing.

The IPCC studied officers' behaviour in the months after June 2019, a period in which the Asian financial hub was roiled by some of the biggest and most violent demonstrations in decades. (Reporting By Jessie Pang, Sarah Wu, Marius Zaharia; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.Mass antibody testing with millions of k...

'Legitimate defensive position': Afghanistan on offensive operations against Taliban

Afghanistan has defended its decision to launch offensive operations against the Taliban following terror attacks in several parts of country that killed scores of people. Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned b...

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backin...

Automation Anywhere's Industry-leading Cloud-native RPA Platform Available on Amazon Web Services in India

- Industrys only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform now on AWS across India BANGALORE, May 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation RPA, today announced general availability of its indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020