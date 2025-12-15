UPDATE 1-EU broadens Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity

The European Union on Monday broadened its sanctions on Belarus' regime to include actions seen to undermine democracy, the rule of law, and the overall security in member states.

The sanctions follow the incursions into Lithuania's airspace of meteorological balloons from Belarus, which have repeatedly disrupted air traffic in recent months. "The new criterion will allow the EU to impose restrictive measures against those who plan, direct, engage in support or facilitate foreign information manipulation and interference," the EU Council said.

"The EU will also be able to target the unauthorised entry into the territory of a member state," it added. Lithuania last week declared a state of emergency and asked parliament to authorise military support for police and border guards after a wave of smuggler balloons from Belarus repeatedly disrupted air traffic.

Belarus has denied responsibility for the balloons and accused Lithuania of provocations.

