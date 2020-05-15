1061 personnel of Maharashtra Police test positive for COVID-19
A total of 1061 personnel of the Maharashtra police, including 112 police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, police said on Friday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:51 IST
A total of 1061 personnel of the Maharashtra police, including 112 police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, police said on Friday. Maharashtra police in its COVID-19 related action report informed that out of the total infected people, 174 have been cured while 9 have lost their lives.
As many as 85 police personnel were injured while on duty during COVID-19 related activities, and 803 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period, police informed. A staggering number of 1,07,256 cases have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) ever since the nationwide lockdown. A total of 20, 471 people have been arrested so far for violating lockdown guidelines, 58, 291 vehicle seized and Rs. 4,25,80,094 fine recovered from offenders.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 27,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 6,059 patients who have recovered and 1,019 people who have died from the infection. (ANI)
