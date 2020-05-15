Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to treat as representation plea seeking repatriation of Indians from Kuwait

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:04 IST
SC asks Centre to treat as representation plea seeking repatriation of Indians from Kuwait

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to treat as representation a plea seeking direction to it to make arrangement for repatriation of Indian migrant workers who were granted amnesty by Kuwait amid COVID-19 pandemic and are living in vulnerable conditions in deportation camps there. Observing that there seems to be a problem in Kuwait, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that the authority would treat the plea as a representation and dispose it of expeditiously. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, that adequate arrangements are being made by the government to bring back stranded Indian citizens from abroad and several of them have already been brought back from Kuwait.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench, which was hearing the matter through video-conferencing, that thousands of Indian citizens are still kept in deportation camps in Kuwait in vulnerable conditions. The plea, filed through advocate Jose Abraham, has said that Kuwait had granted general amnesty to those who do not have valid residency permits in the country due to difficulties faced on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It had said that those granted general amnesty in Kuwait were initially given time till April 30 to make arrangements for leaving the country, failing which they would be subjected to imprisonment. "However, due to the current lockdown which is in place and international travel restrictions due to outbreak of pandemic COVID-19, the petitioners and similarly placed expats who are beneficiaries of the general amnesty granted by state of Kuwait are unable to return to India and are languishing in detention camps in the state of Kuwait," the plea, filed by four Indian citizens who are in Kuwait, had said.

It had said that due to space crunch in such camps, social distancing is impossible and this makes the petitioners as well as similarly placed Indian citizens vulnerable to coronavirus infection. The plea had claimed that Kuwait has offered to send back the petitioners along with other similarly placed people to India free of cost and by its own civil airlines.

It had sought a direction to the Centre and other concerned authorities to facilitate flights offered by Kuwait to land at Indian airports and receive all the repatriated beneficiaries of the amnesty. It had alleged that the petitioners have sent representation to various officials, including the External Affairs Minister and other officials at Indian Embassy in Kuwait, but no action has been taken to repatriate them back to India.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-'We don't know how IOC money will be spent' -Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for 800 million committed to next years rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Comm...

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

The coronavirus pandemic claimed its first political scalp in Austria as the junior minister for culture quit under pressure from theatre directors and performers over a lack of urgency in reopening cultural venues even as a lockdown has be...

GOAL programme comes at right time to provide platform for tribal youth: Arjun Munda 

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda launched the GOAL Going Online As Leaders programme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MoTA in partnership with Facebook at a Webinar in New Delhi today. MoS, Mo Tribal Affairs Ms Renuka Sin...

Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020