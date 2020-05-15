Three Mumbai police personnel injured in attack by locals
Three police personnel were injured when they were attacked in the Antop Hill area over a dispute with the locals on not wearing face masks.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:12 IST
"Some personnel of Mumbai Police and State Reserve Police Force were attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute between them and locals over not wearing face masks in Garib Nawaz Nagar area of Antop Hill yesterday," Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said.
A case has been registered. (ANI)
