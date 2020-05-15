Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court streams live demo on e-filing of cases for advocates

The Supreme Court on Friday through online medium streamed a live demo on e-filing of the cases in the apex court for advocates. Now, lawyers can file cases in the top court online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:55 IST
Supreme Court streams live demo on e-filing of cases for advocates
CJI SA Bobde (left) and Justice DY Chandrachud (right) attending the online event on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday through online medium streamed a live demo on e-filing of the cases in the apex court for advocates. Now, lawyers can file cases in the top court online. Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud attended the online event.

Addressing the e-meeting, CJI Bobde said that the e-filing has received impetus due to COVID-19 crisis and not entirely due to the court's dynamism. "Transition to digitisation was not easy, I would like to say with a tinge of pride, that none of this would have been possible without Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Chauhan, Registrars and so many more," CJI Bobde said.

"This online system, created by us outlines-access to justice, simple and inclusive technology, inexpensive, upholds Rule of Law, artificial intelligence centric, information can be extracted within minutes," he said. In January, around 1 lakh cases comprising approximately 26.84 lacs pages were transmitted from District Courts and High Courts in India to the Supreme Court, the CJI said and added that this will be tackled very well via digitised systems.

Justice DY Chandrachud, also chairperson of e-committee of apex court, said e-filing of the cases represent a collaborative effort of the bar and the bench, aided by the Registry of the Supreme Court. "Besides the Supreme Court, we have 17,000 courts. Overcoming the initial glitches, the deployment of video conferencing hearings have been utilised across the nation. Patna High Court has dealt with 450 cases via video conferencing. Trial courts have dealt with lacs of cases," said Justice Chandrachud.

He said that the digitalisation will factor in the issues of lack of technological frameworks in the hands of lawyers and added that everyone must enhance TEST values, where TEST stands for Trust, Empathy, Sustainability, and Transparency. "Supreme Court's proposed e-filing procedure has factored in the technological limitations of several lawyers, and an attempt has been made for creating an inclusive system," Justice Chandrachud said.

"Some features of e-filings are it will be available 24/7, digitalised objection(s) scrutiny mechanism, e-payment of Court fees, incorporating digital signatures, dashboard - will be a comprehensive e-folder of all individual data of respective lawyers," he added. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said, "I am delighted at the efforts of the Supreme Court to digitise its functioning. These are times of crisis and we have to rise in these times of crisis. Today, the people of India need the healing touch your lordships."

"Present times demand a greater vigil by the Judiciary." He added that independent bar and independent bench form the backbone of a democracy. "On our part, we too have been working in this direction. We are making efforts for digitising the justice system," Dave added. Shivaji Jadhav, President of Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA) addressing the meeting said that the consensus among the bar that virtual courts are a necessity, however, must not replace physical hearings.

"Any change is always difficult, however, we will slowly and steadily get used to it. We are all in this together," Jadhav said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 test

A top Trump administration official said on Friday the government still has confidence in Abbott Laboratories speedy coronavirus test, which is used at the White House but which regulators have warned could deliver inaccurate results.We got...

First four Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by last week of July

The first four of 36 Rafale jets are expected to land in India by last week of July as the coronavirus pandemic delayed their scheduled delivery by around 11 weeks, official sources said on Friday. The first batch of the Rafale jets was sch...

Revised tariff policy likely to be rolled out within a month, says Power Minister R K Singh

The revised tariff policy has been cleared by a group of ministers and it is likely to be implemented within a month, Power Minister R K Singh said on Friday. The policy provides for steps like penalty for unscheduled power cuts by distribu...

C'garh: 4 Naxal IEDs with tree-top antenna, petrol bombs found

Four Naxal IEDs with a battery- antenna configuration for remote-controlled blasts from a far range and petrol bombs to magnify the damage were recovered on Friday in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said. A senior official said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020