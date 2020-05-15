Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-Sewa Kendra, one stop centre for accessing facilities, made operational at Tis Hazari Court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:28 IST
E-Sewa Kendra, one stop centre for accessing facilities, made operational at Tis Hazari Court

An e-Sewa Kendra (eSK), a one-stop centre for accessing various services in district courts, was made operational at Tis Hazari district courts on Friday, in pursuance to eSK programme initiated by the e-committee of the Supreme Court on pan-India basis.  Sidharth Mathur, Delhi Higher Judicial Services officer, who is posted as Central Project Coordinator at Delhi High Court, informed that the details of facilities provided by the eSewa Kendra (eSK) can be accessed through web link   https://delhidistrictcourts.nic.in/2020/misc/eSevaKendraDelhiDistrictCourts.pdf which has been posted at the web portal of Delhi district courts. The e-committee of the Supreme Court has approved the establishment and operationalisation of eSKs.  Mathur said the eSKs shall function as one-stop centre for accessing all e-courts and initially, they may roll out several services for the litigants, including handling inquiries about case status, next date of hearing and other details.

The district courts portal mentioned the facilities to be provided through the eSKs which include that it will also facilitate e-filing of petitions right from scanning of hardcopies, appending e-signatures, uploading them into CIS and generation of filing number. The facility will assist the litigants in online purchase of e-stamp papers/e-payments, downloading of --courts mobile application for Android and IOS, handling queries about judges on leave, location of a particular court, its cause-list and whether the case is taken up for hearing or not.

The eSKs will guide people on how to avail free legal services from the District Legal Service Authority, High Court Legal Service Committee and Supreme Court Legal Service Committee and facilitate disposal of traffic challan in virtual courts as also online compounding of traffic challans and other petty offences. It will explain the method of arranging and holding a video conference court hearing and providing soft copy of judicial orders/judgments via email, WhatsApp or any other available mode.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh writes to Air India for bringing pilgrims from Delhi to Leh

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh has written to Air India requesting to arrange flights for bringing 315 pilgrims hailing from Ladakh to Leh from Delhi on May 17. These pilgrims will be repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi on Sa...

Nippon India MF Q4 PAT slumps 97 pc to Rs 4.13 cr

Nippon Life Asset Management on Friday posted a 97 per cent plunge in profit after tax to Rs 4.13 crore for the three months ended March. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax PAT of Rs 151.66 crore in the year-ago period...

24 Hours of LeMans virtual race scheduled

The worlds most famous endurance race is moving online, with the 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual scheduled for June 13-14. The 88th edition of the live race, originally scheduled for those dates, has been postponed to Sept. 19-20 due to the coro...

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. Were in the midst of something thats pretty s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020