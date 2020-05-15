E-Sewa Kendra, one stop centre for accessing facilities, made operational at Tis Hazari Court

An e-Sewa Kendra (eSK), a one-stop centre for accessing various services in district courts, was made operational at Tis Hazari district courts on Friday, in pursuance to eSK programme initiated by the e-committee of the Supreme Court on pan-India basis. Sidharth Mathur, Delhi Higher Judicial Services officer, who is posted as Central Project Coordinator at Delhi High Court, informed that the details of facilities provided by the eSewa Kendra (eSK) can be accessed through web link https://delhidistrictcourts.nic.in/2020/misc/eSevaKendraDelhiDistrictCourts.pdf which has been posted at the web portal of Delhi district courts. The e-committee of the Supreme Court has approved the establishment and operationalisation of eSKs. Mathur said the eSKs shall function as one-stop centre for accessing all e-courts and initially, they may roll out several services for the litigants, including handling inquiries about case status, next date of hearing and other details.

The district courts portal mentioned the facilities to be provided through the eSKs which include that it will also facilitate e-filing of petitions right from scanning of hardcopies, appending e-signatures, uploading them into CIS and generation of filing number. The facility will assist the litigants in online purchase of e-stamp papers/e-payments, downloading of --courts mobile application for Android and IOS, handling queries about judges on leave, location of a particular court, its cause-list and whether the case is taken up for hearing or not.

The eSKs will guide people on how to avail free legal services from the District Legal Service Authority, High Court Legal Service Committee and Supreme Court Legal Service Committee and facilitate disposal of traffic challan in virtual courts as also online compounding of traffic challans and other petty offences. It will explain the method of arranging and holding a video conference court hearing and providing soft copy of judicial orders/judgments via email, WhatsApp or any other available mode.