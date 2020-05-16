Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 FIRs registered against landlords for forcefully seeking rent from tenants: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said that ten FIRs have been registered against landlords for forcefully demanding rent from tenants amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:31 IST
10 FIRs registered against landlords for forcefully seeking rent from tenants: Delhi Police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Friday said that ten FIRs have been registered against landlords for forcefully demanding rent from tenants amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. Nine of these FIRs have been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station in the North-West district, according to DCP North-West Vijayanta Arya, one was registered in the South district.

Students residing in PGs in Mukherjee Nagar and adjoining areas had complained that their landlords were pestering them for rent despite the lockdown being in force. In March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the landlords not to force tenants to pay rent for two to three months, stating that his government will pay for the rent if tenants are not in a condition to do so.

"I appeal to all landlords not to force tenants to pay rent for two or three months. Please postpone it for a few months. When the situation becomes normal, if anyone is unable to pay, the government will pay for them," Kejriwal had said while addressing a digital press conference. The chief minister had also said that strict action would be taken against those landlords who force tenants to pay rent.

Kejriwal had also urged industrialists, businessmen, and all well-to-do families to help the needy people during the lockdown period. Last month, Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department had directed district administrations and police to take strict action against landlords and house owners who are forcing doctors, paramedical staff and health care personnel to vacate their rented residences in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The department said that "such behaviour" of landlords amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Tournament director hints at date change for 2021 Tata Open Maharashtra

The 2021 Tata Open Maharashtra could be impacted by by the rejig of the ATP calendar forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, hinted tournament director Prashant Sutar on Saturday. Tata Open Maharashtra is south Asias only ATP tour event. The third...

Three minors drown in a water body in Bihar's Darbhanga

Three minor boys drowned in a ditch filled with water in Bihars Darbhanga district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Sara Mohanpur village when three minor boys had gone to take bath in the ditch, Sadar police station SHO...

Discoms in UTs to be privatised: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories UTs will be privatisedA tariff policy that does not burden consumers with distribution companies inefficiencies will be guaranteed,...

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MP-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENT 5 migrants dead, 19 injured as UP-bound truck overturns in MP Sagar MP, May 16 PTI Five migrant workers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020