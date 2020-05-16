Tamil Nadu reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 477 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total count to 10,585. "With 477 new COVID-19 cases being confirmed today, the total count in the State has mounted to 10,585. Besides, three more people died due to coronavirus today," reads an official statement of the state's Health Department.

Till now, 74 deaths and 3,538 recoveries have been reported. "Of 10,585 cases, 6,970 are active cases," the statement adds. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)