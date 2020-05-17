Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers returning to native places face hurdle at Delhi-UP border

Migrant workers headed on foot towards their native places in different parts of Uttar Pradesh hit a hurdle at Ghazipur near the Delhi-UP border late on Saturday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 05:51 IST
Migrant workers returning to native places face hurdle at Delhi-UP border
A group of migrant workers at a police barricade at Delhi-UP border . Image Credit: ANI

Migrant workers headed on foot towards their native places in different parts of Uttar Pradesh hit a hurdle at Ghazipur near the Delhi-UP border late on Saturday night. Pinky, one of the migrants said, "We have come from Gurugram and we are going to Hardoi in UP. I don't know how we'll reach home as police is not allowing us to move forward".

Another worker Ram Babu said "I have been walking from Swaroop Nagar and we have been stopped by police here. My landlord verbally abused me and asked us for rent as it was pending for two months. We have no money to get ration, so we felt it was better to leave." A woman in the group said "They are asking us to go back. They are demanding a pass, what should we do?"

On Friday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs), directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement through special buses or Shramik special trains. In the letter, the Chief Secretary had said that migrant workers should be appropriately counselled and taken to nearby shelters and provided with food and water till such time they are facilitated to board the Sharmik special trains or buses to their native places.

He had said as the movement of migrant workers walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks is still being noticed in different parts of the country, it is now the responsibility of all states and Union Territories to ensure that movement of stranded migrant workers who are willing to go to their home states is facilitated. "States/UTs should widely disseminate the arrangements for travel in special buses/Shramik' special trains amongst the migrant workers and persuade/counsel them that they should not be walking when they can travel in buses/trains," he said in the letter.

Bhalla said that with the cooperation of states/UTs, the Railways Ministry is running more than 100 Shramik special trains per day and is "ready to arrange additional trains as per their requirement". (ANI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

One dead, two injured following landslide in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two people injured following a landslide at Seri in Ramban area on Saturday.According to visuals, several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Ramban...

Former Bears CEO Michael McCaskey dies at 76

Former Chicago Bears president and CEO Michael McCaskey, a grandson of George Halas, died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team announced Saturday. He was 76. McCaskey, the eldest of Bears owner Virginia McCaskeys 11 children, succee...

Pioneer Phyllis George dies at age 70

Phyllis George, the former The NFL Today studio co-host and 1971 Miss America, has died. She was 70. George, the first woman to be a sportscaster for a major television network, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Medical Center, accord...

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the countrys death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020