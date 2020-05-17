Priyanka Gandhi requests CM Yogi to allow buses to enter Uttar Pradesh for taking migrants to native States
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:05 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses arranged by the Congress party, to enter the State in order to take migrant labourers to their homes. Gandhi took to Twitter and posted a video featuring buses queued up in a row.
"Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of migrants and labourers are walking in the heat. Please give permission CM Yogi Adityanath ji, let us help our brothers and sisters," Gandhi wrote. In another tweet, she wrote, "Respected Chief Minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants, without eating anything, are walking towards their homes. Let us help them, give permission to our buses."
Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely. (ANI)
