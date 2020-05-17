Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total sell-off of India's precious natural resources, assets: CPI on economic package

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday hit out at the Centre by calling the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a "total sell-off of India's precious natural resources and assets".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:06 IST
Total sell-off of India's precious natural resources, assets: CPI on economic package
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday hit out at the Centre by calling the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a "total sell-off of India's precious natural resources and assets". "The CPI is of the view that the slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister following the Prime Minister's address to the nation are a total sell-off of India's precious natural resources and assets. It is a brazen surrender to the US by raising FDI limit in defence production to 74 per cent," the CPI said in a statement.

Stating that role of public sector enterprises is made "minimum and nil", the party said, "Allowing the private and corporate sector to participate in the strategic sectors like space, atomic power, coal and minerals is detrimental to country's economic sovereignty. Even in non-strategic sectors, the role of public sector enterprises is made minimum and nil. On such major policy matters, the Parliament is completely bypassed." The CPI alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has made all efforts "aggressively to impose its neo-liberal economic agenda".

"At the time of COVID-19 crisis, the Modi government makes all efforts aggressively to impose its neo-liberal economic agenda that is privatisation and corporatisation of the economy. The people of India are wise enough to understand that self-reliance is not selling off of the national interest," the party said. Cornering the government for not providing adequate funds and financial support to states to support during COVID-19 crisis, the CPI said, "Asking state governments to take loans instead of providing them adequate funds and financial support is nothing but an abdication of responsibility by the central government. This has exposed the so-called cooperative federalism of Modi."

"The worst affected migrant workers, daily wage earners and poor people are left in hunger and despair," it added. The CPI has already given a call for a nationwide protest on May 19 against the "anti-people, anti-worker and anti-national reforms" of the Modi government.

Under the final tranche of the economic package, Sitharaman earlier today announced that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).She also announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,467,065 coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 1,467,065 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 31,967 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,394 to 88,709.The CDC ...

Bolsonaro snaps photos with kids at Brazil protest defying health advice

Wearing a face mask, Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro posed for photographs with kids plucked out of a crowd of supporters on Sunday, disregarding public health advice aimed at containing one of the worlds worst coronavirus outbreaks.Bolson...

Cong demands PM, Sitharaman apologise to migrant workers for 'dramabaaz' remark

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for describing Rahul Gandhis interaction with a group of labourers on their way home a drama, and demanded that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to migrant...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday night declared a state of emergency to extend coronavirus measures without approval by Congress, touching off a torrent of criticism that the move had been unconstitutional.Salvadoran lawmakers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020