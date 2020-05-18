127 Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport, kept under quarantine at School for Naval Airmen

Hundred and twenty-seven Indian nationals who arrived at Cochin International Airport from Bahrain On Sunday by a special Gulf Air flight, were quarantined at School for Naval Airmen (SFNA). According to the Navy, "the 127 Indian deportees from Bahrain, who arrived at Cochin International Airport by a special Gulf Air flight are being quarantined at the School for Naval Airmen (SFNA)."

The deportees were brought from the airport by special KSRTC buses under the aegis of district administration and handed over to naval authorities at the naval base, Kochi. They would be handed over to the state agencies after the mandatory 14 days quarantine period.

The Navy's Quarantine facility at Kochi with a 200-bed capacity was set up on March 20 and has been serving as a transit quarantine camp for naval personnel returning to Kochi for duty after leave. The Camp is being managed by trained naval doctors and personnel from the Southern Naval Command. (ANI)