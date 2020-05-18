Left Menu
Naval fighter aircraft can fly with Air Force when not deployed at sea: IAF

Naval fighter jets such as the MiG-29K can fly with the Indian Air Force in different sectors when they are not deployed at sea, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:20 IST
Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria speaking to ANI on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Naval fighter jets such as the MiG-29K can fly with the Indian Air Force in different sectors when they are not deployed at sea, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday. "Of course. It is not just a possibility, it has always been a part of the process that if the naval fighters are not deployed at sea, then, they would be deployed with other air force elements for undertaking tasks," he told ANI in an interview.

The Chief was asked about the possibility of using naval fighter aircraft in the western sector or northern border. He added that: The CDS has already spoken on the issue and all assets will be integrated to achieve our aim."

Recently, the CDS had stated that the naval fighters can be used for flying over the desert sector whenever they are not deployed in the sea. (ANI)

