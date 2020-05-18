Robert Vadra arranges food for migrant workers, says need to rise above party lines in rendering help

Left Menu
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Monday arranged food for migrant workers who were walking on the ring road here towards Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:19 IST
Businessman Robert Vadra speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Monday arranged food for migrant workers who were walking on the ring road here towards Uttar Pradesh. He urged political parties to "rise above party lines" in helping the needy in the challenge posed by coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said that the meal, which included vegetable biryani and halwa (Indian dessert), was distributed to migrant workers who were walking miles to reach their homes. Expressing pain over the difficulties faced by migrant labourers as they do not have shelter and money to arrange food for themselves, Vadra urged people to come forward to help those in need as much as they can.

"Lockdown was not decided in a proper way. It was just decided overnight. When some relaxations were given, I came out of my home last week and came across migrant labourers and workers moving on foot to their homes. They are walking miles to reach homes. I thought whatever help I can extend by distributing masks, footwear, sanitisers, water, I tried my best and arranged these things for people," he said. "With the help of my team, we are serving meals to the poor and needy as they have no resources for their survival. It is obvious that they will go to their native places. While distributing food we are following the social distancing norms and wearing the protective gear," he added.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said his team will provide food to migrants going towards Uttar Pradesh on Delhi's ring road over the next few days. Answering a query, he said attempts should not be made to politicise the crisis.

"We cannot politicise this issue. We all need to rise above party lines. I keep appealing to people through social media to come forward to help people as much as they can," he said. He said that the Central government should have given time to migrant labourers to go back to their homes. "Their condition is such that they do not want to come back to the cities which they have constructed with their blood and sweat."

He also sought monetary help for migrant workers so that they can buy food and other necessities for themselves. He extended his condolences to migrants who were killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Saturday.

Vadra had last month donated 60 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to a hospital here. (ANI)

