Private offices can operate with full strength in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi government on Monday allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Monday allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home. "Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference.

Moreover, construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are present in the national capital. The Chief Minister stressed that there will be no activity allowed in containment zones.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17. (ANI)

