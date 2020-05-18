Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka judicial officer made HC judge 4 yrs after SC collegium recommendation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:34 IST
Karnataka judicial officer made HC judge 4 yrs after SC collegium recommendation

Four years after a Supreme Court collegium recommended it first and reiterated it thrice later, the Union government on Monday notified the appointment of a Karnataka subordinate judiciary officer as an additional judge of the state high court. A Union Law Ministry notification said judicial officer P K Bhat has been appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court for two years.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before bring elevated as permanent judges. The SC collegium had first recommended Bhat’s name for appointment as a high court judge in 2016.

It had subsequently reiterated its recommendation thrice, the last time being in October 2019. The apex court collegium had to reiterate its recommendation after the government returned the first one for reconsideration, referring to a woman’s complaint of alleged sexual harassment against the judicial officer. Later, the government had told the collegium that the matter was serious and sensitive which demanded a “fair and proper inquiry".

An inquiry committee of the Karnataka High Court looked into the allegations then. In October 2019, the collegium reiterated its recommendation for the third time when the government acceded to it.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Spanish clubs begin group training as La Liga eyes June restart

Spanish clubs began training in groups of 10 players on Monday, in line with health protocols, as La Liga takes another step towards the planned resumption of the coronavirus-hit season next month. Barcelona confirmed their squad was back o...

Italy opens churches as virus rules dictate how to eat, pray

Italy and the Vatican allowed the first public Masses to be celebrated since March on Monday as coronavirus restrictions eased further, following a sharp confrontation between church and state over limits on worshiping in the era of COVID-1...

Govt school curriculum in Punjab to be broadcast on Doordarshan

The Punjab government on Monday said it has decided to broadcast the curriculum of state-run schools on DD Punjabi channel. The decision has been taken to prevent students from loss of studies due to the lockdown, a government release here ...

Housing society chairman arrested in alleged Rs 223-crore land scam in J-K

The chairman of the Jhelum Co-operative House Building Society JCHBS has been arrested in an alleged Rs 223-crore land scam involving the Jammu and Kashmir State Co-operative Bank in Srinagar, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said here on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020